Here's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT Release Official Date

Tollywood actor Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is grabbing the headlines for a long time now since the project went on floors. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film with an intention to reach a larger audience. The film has created much hype with posters, teaser and trailer. Only a few days left for the film to hit the screens.

There was a buzz on social media about Karthukeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga's digital release on Aha from April 2. However, rumours of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT release date has reached the ears of filmmakers. They have slammed the rumours and claridied that it is false news and the film will stream on Aha after the completion of one month in theatres which means roughly four weeks. The film is expected to stream on Aha in the third week of April.

The film is written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik and produced by Bunny Vas and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures.