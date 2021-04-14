Here Is Vakeel Saab's Fifth Day Collection Report

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is doing great at the box office. The film released on more than 2000 screens and it emerged out as the biggest opener in the Indian cinema post coronavirus pandemic.

The courtroom drama written and directed by Venu Sriram and jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film has got a good response from all the corners and the story of the film revolves around the theme of sexual abuse against women. The movie gives a message, 'No means No'.

Vakeel Saab on days 2, 3, and 4 collected Rs 10.74 crore, Rs 10.39 crore, and Rs 4.19 crore from AP and Telangana respectively. According to the reports, Vakeel Saab's collection on the fifth day is between Rs 5-7 crore in the state. Vakeel Saab already entered Rs 100 crore club with its worldwide collection.

The scenes between Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj were simply superb. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan, and Vennela Kishore acted in the key roles in the flick. SS Thaman composed music for the film Vakeel Saab and all the songs were super hit.

Recently, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and praised Prakash Raj. He wrote, "When you have an actor of Prakash Raj's caliber, it makes his fellow Artists to also up their game. His performance in #VakeelSaab was absolutely amazing and he played a great counterpart to Pawan Kalyan. Special Congrats to you and Keep rocking Prakash!"