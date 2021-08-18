Shekar Kammula Locks Love Story Release Date

The wait for the release date of Love Story is over... The makers of the movie announced that the film is going to hit the theatres on 10th September. Here is the tweet...

Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will be sharing screen space for the first time in the movie, Love Story. The romantic love story was written and directed by Sekhar Kammula and financed by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Pawan Ch scored music for the flick. Expectations are very high on the film.

The lyrical songs released so far are loved by all and sundry. Here are the lyrical songs.