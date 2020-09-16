Here Is The Budget Of Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Film

Young Tiger Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with KGF: Chapter 1 has been in the news for a long time. Now, the latest update that is doing rounds in the social media is that Tarak and Prashant Neel's film is likely to go on the floors in 2021 and it is going to be made on a huge budget of Rs 250 crore. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it.

On the professional front, Jr NTR is waiting to resume the shoot of his upcoming film ‘RRR’. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Jr NTR is going to be seen in a new avatar and he will be essaying the role of freedom fighter ‘Komaram Bheem’.

Not only the fans but also the filmy lovers are waiting to catch a glimpse of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem but it might take another few days for makers to release it.

According to the reports, Rajamouli is yet to shoot some of the visuals of NTR, then only it will be possible for the makers to give a complete picture of his role in the movie. If reports are to be believed, Rajamouli is planning to resume the filming by the end of October.

Apart from Jr NTR, ‘RRR’ has an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt and others will appear in pivotal roles. The makers are aiming to release the film in 2021. Watch this space for more updates.