Here Are Few Reasons Why Abhijeet Deserves To Win Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in Indian television. The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is around the corner and all are eagerly waiting to see who is will be lifting the trophy like a king. Looks like show buffs have decided their winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 even before show makers and Nagarjuna. Here comes why Abhijeet deserves the trophy of this season.

The first and foremost reason Abhijeet is seen playing a mind game. We do agree, Abhijeet can’t perform well in the tasks due to should injury. He is a brilliant taskmaster, his strategies have worked during Robots vs Humans task. His creativity in the task has made him win the hearts of people. This task made him even more popular among the audience.

Abhijeet is the only contestant of this season who is into back to back nominations and it is crystal clear that the housemates are considering him as the strong contestants in the house. They want him to be out of the show. This is enough to know the amount of hatred Abhijeet is receiving in the house. He has been saved from all evictions thanks to his fans and followers for their unconditionally love and supports towards him.

Abhijeet is a very genuine person in the house and he never holds grudges for any person in the house. Abhijeet used to have special feelings to Monal Gajjar when he understood Akhil is also liking Monal and he has given space to them.

If there is one person in the house who is loyal to their friends is Abhijeet. He shares a special bond with Harika and Lasya but he always been true to his people. Abhijeet definitely has a big heart to shower his friends with so much love and affection when the housemates comes to him. Girls are going gaga over his killer looks and his amazing dressing sense makes look the best male contestant in the house. There were people who took to Twitter to raise their voice in support of Abhijeet and it is worth watching to see all the support he has!

Abhijeet wins as he is worth every bit of the victory. Do you watch Bigg Boss? What do you think of Abhijeet?Will he emerge as the winner of this season. Do let us know in the comments section below.