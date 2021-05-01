Here’s Why Vakeel Saab is Streaming On Prime Video And Not On Aha

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film's digital rights were said to have been sold to Zee5. Netizens are asking why Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab didn’t stream on Aha as Allu Aravind is the owner of the company.

Allu Aravind shares a good rapport with Mega family and so people are wondering why Pawan Kalyan sell Vakeel Saab rights to Aha as Pawan’s film would give huge publicity to newly launches OTT platform which is synonymous with streaming new Telugu releases.

According to trusted sources, Dil Raju is the top producer of Vakeel Saab and reportedly, he sold the film's rights to Prime Video. The sources assert that Dil Raju’s ‘V’ and ‘Jaan’ too were sold to Prime Video but both the films didn’t fetch good views on Prime Video.

The makers of Prime Video are said to have struck a deal with Dil Raju to for Vakeel Saab digital rights and are believed to have paid Rs 30 cr to bag the rights of the film.

Dil Raju’s old deal with Prime Video forced him to sell the rights to Prime makers, asserts sources. This could be the reason why Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is streaming on Aha. We don’t how far this news is true but social media is buzzing with this talk. However, an official confirmation about Dil Raju selling digital rights to Prime Video is awaited.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Pandey are seen in the lead roles.