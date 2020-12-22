Here’s How Much Abhijeet Charged To Stay In Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abijeet is hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. Currently, he is basking in the success of Bigg Boss, Abijeet is aiming to reach greater heights with each passing day. Ever since he stepped out of the house, Abhijeet has become a topic of discussion in Telly circles. According to reliable sources, Abijeet is believed to have bagged a few movies offers from Tollywood filmmakers. That’s not all, Abhijeet is also signed a few web series which are set to go on floors in a couple of days from now.

Abijeet emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. He got a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a bike from Bigg Boss makers. Do you know how much Abijeet has charged to locked up in the house? According to the latest reports, Abhijeet is believed to have charged Rs 4 lakh per week to stay in the house. The total remuneration for 15 weeks seems to be around 60 lakh which is actually more than prize money. Abhijeet has earned Rs 85 lakhs from Bigg Boss if we calculate his remuneration and prize money altogether. That’s not all, he also got a stylish bike with a winner’s trophy and a huge sum of money.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started on September 16, 2020, with the entry of 15 contestants- Abijeet, Gangavva, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Amma Rajasekhar, Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Noal Sean, Jordaar Sujatha, Lasya Manjunath and Monal Gajjar. It also had three wild card entries- Swathi Deekshith, Avinash and Kumar Sai.

As Abijeet Duddala won the show and Akhil became the first runner-up, one of the other finalists, Sohel, managed to grab the 3rd position and was offered Rs 25 lakh