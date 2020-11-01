Here’s How Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is Making Profits Despite Low Ratings

Akkineni Nagarjuna and the makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss are not leaving any stone unturned to grab the eyeballs of the audience. So far, three seasons have been completed successfully in Telugu and the first and second seasons were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani, respectively. Bigg Boss is a popular show, a few celebs live together, locked inside a house, a lot of content in the form of entertainment to the show buffs. Looks like, Telugu viewers are not keen on watching the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

According to the reliable sources, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss is believed to have registered a 3.73 TRP on the 21st of October. During the initial stages of the show, Bigg Boss Telugu has registered a massive rating of 18.5 and surpassed the first and second seasons of the reality show's TRP ratings. What are the reasons for the lowest TRP ratings? Ultimately, the top reason would be giving more screen space to Monal Gajjar. The makers are trying to fetch decent TRP ratings with romantic tracks but their efforts seems to be in vain. Most of the audience are skipping the show as there’s nothing new to watch for them. Speculations are doing the rounds that how show organizers are reaping huge profits with low ratings. According to the trusted sources, Show organisers are getting a lot of advertisement deals from top companies. The makers are able to gain profits despite poor ratings.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode to know who will leave the house? It is worth mentioning that there’s no elimination as Noel Sean has left the house due to health issues. All the nominated contestants are safe and it is expected to have a double elimination in next weekend. Still, it’s unclear, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. Watch this space for more updates.