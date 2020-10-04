Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Swathi's Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is in its fourth week. The show hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has managed to garner good viewership. If you may recall, last week, Devi Nagavalli has been eliminated from the show and it is believed to have fetched an all-time record TRP rating.

In yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna announced the elimination of Swathi Deekshith from the show. She rose to fame with Jump Jalani film starred Allari Naresh in the lead role. She stepped into Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant and got evicted from the show in less than ten days.

Nagarjuna is yet to announce the contestants' names who are saved from this week's eviction. Speculations are doing the rounds that this week Swathi Deekshith might be sending to a secret room for a while. On the other hand, loud whispers are doing the rounds that this week it could be a double elimination. If there is a double-elimination then either Kumar Sai or Mehboob will leave the house in tonight's episode.

According to our trusted sources, there is no double elimination, Swathi Deekshith is officially eliminated and she won’t be even sent to the secret room. The remaining contestants like Lasya, Abhijeet, Dethadi Harika, Sohail, Mehboob, and Kumar Sai will also be in a safe zone.

Talking about Swathi Deekshith, She played the game well but couldn’t survive for more than eight days in the house. Some of her fans feel that Swathi Deekshith's eviction was unfair. We don’t know why she got eliminated but the reason could be valid. Probably, she might have grabbed fewer votes than the others. The other contestants who have been nominated this week are stronger contestants than Swathi. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.