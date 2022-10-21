Hello Meera In The Final Stages Of Post-production

The covid-19 pandemic has done some damage to the industry but at the same time, it became a blessing in disguise for content-oriented movies. Of late, audiences are concerned about the story, but not the star cast. If there is something new in the story, then they are making it a blockbuster. Under these circumstances, director Kakarla Srinivas is bringing such an experimental story to the audience in the form of "Hello Meera". Kakarla Srinivas is making this movie based on his experience of working as a co-director for many movies with the legendary director Sri. Bapu.

Director Kakarla Srinivas has prepared a distinctive story with a single character to thrill the audience with a gripping narrative. Hello Meera indeed is a catchy title. The journey from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and the events that take place in that one day are going to be shown very interestingly in this movie. Director Kakarla Srinivas is bringing this movie to the audience with a challenging subject to thrill the audience by showing different emotions with a single character.

Srinivas wants his first film to be very special and has done a lot of work on the story. He is also making sure it will connect to all sections of the audience. The first look poster created interest among the audience. Currently, the post-production work of this movie has reached its final stage. The makers are planning a grand release for the movie.

This experimental film is being made under Lumiere Cinema. Gargeyi Yellapragada played the role of Meera in this film. Dr. Lakshmana Rao Dikkala, Varaprasadarao Dumpala and Padma Kakarla produced the movie, while S. Chinna scored the music. Prashanth Koppineedi cranked the camera and the visuals in the movie are going to be top-notch. Anantha Sridhar is the line producer, and Jeevan Kakarla presents the movie. Tirumala M Tirupati is the Production Designer, whereas Katri Mallesh, and M Rambabu [Chennai] are the Production Managers. Rambabu Medikonda is the editor.

The makers of this film, which is going to be a suspense drama-thriller, are sure to offer the audience an edge-of-the-seat thrill experience in cinemas.