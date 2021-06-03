Heavy Rains Damage Bellamkonda Srinivas’ Chatrapathi Remake Movie Sets

The Telugu film Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas, marked ace director SS Rajamouli's first collaboration with the Pan India star before the Baahubali series. It was an out-and-out action film that turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. Prabhas portrayed a character called Chatrapathi Sivaji and Rajamouli then won accolades for presenting the character in the most powerful manner.

The film is now all set to be remade in Hindi, and Tollywood’s promising star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for films such as Alludu Seenu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Rakshasudu etc., is set to make his Bollywood debut with this film to be directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

VV Vinayak is known for his films such as Aadi, Tagore, Khaidi No. 150, among others. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well.

The makers planned to begin the film’s shoot from April 22nd in a massive 3 Cr worth village set in Hyderabad that was erected in a 6 acre land under the supervision of art director Sunil Babu at the same location as Rangasthalam village set.

It is known that rains have been lashing the Telugu states over the last few days and IMD has forecast more rains. Now, we hear that the set of Bellamkonda movie was damaged by the rains that pounded Hyderabad yesterday. Let's hope the losses were minimal.