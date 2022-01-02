Heartbroken Tollywood Fans Slam RRR Makers For Fake Promotions

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is one of the mostly awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news for a long time now. Last week, Rajamouli and his team extensively promoted the film by traveling to different cities. The crew even appeared on shows like Kapil Sharma and Bigg Boss Hindi. It appears Rajamouli's promotions of RRR has now come to ab abrupt end. Yes, what you read is right. RRR release has been postponed in the last minute owing to the new variant of COVID.

As per sources, Rajamouli is planning to release the film during April this year. However, the makers haven't revealed the official release date of the film.

Meanwhile, fans are hugely disappointed. It is known that Charan and NTR have a massive fan following and the two actors haven't been seen on the big screen for a while now. Now, a section of the audience is hurt with the sudden decision of the makers and have dubbed RRR pan India promotions as a mere sham. Netizens are trolling the movie makers for the big show-off and called RRR promotions across India fake.

RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Telugu audiences are deeply hurt by Rajamouli's sudden decision of postponing the film.