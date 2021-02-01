Tollywood Celebs, Fans Flood Twitter With Birthday Wishes For Brahmanandam

Feb 01, 2021, 08:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood comedy king Brahmanandam is celebrating his birthday today. Whenever we hear the name 'Brahmanandam' some or the other funny scene strikes the mind, isn't it? A big yes.

He is one of the well known comedians in the world of Telugu cinema. The comedy king was born in Sattenapalli of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on 1 February 1956. He married Lakshmi and has two sons, Raja Gautam and Siddarth. He acted in many films and holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, appearing in over 1,000 films to date. He was honoured with Padma Shri as well. In his career, he won six state Nandi Awards, one Filmfare Award South, six CineMAA Awards, and three South Indian International Movie Awards and many other awards. 

Tollywood celebs and fans are wishing Brahmanandam a very happy birthday. The hashtag #HBDBrahmanandam is trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets.

