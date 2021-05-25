HBD Rao Ramesh: Check Out His First Look Poster In KGF 2

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the highly-anticipated pan India films among the fans. Director Prashanth Neel has unleashed a new poster of Rao Ramesh from KGF: Chapter-2, as the latter will be essaying the role of CBI official in the film. Rao Ramesh will be seen as Kanneganti Raghavan in the film. Prashanth Neel has unveiled the poster by on the occasion of his birthday on Twitter.

Prashanth Neel tweeted, “Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe. Happy Birthday. Here’s a glimpse of #KannegantiRaghavan in #KGFChapter2. Stay home stay safe everyone.”

Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday. Here's a glimpse of #KannegantiRaghavan in #KGFChapter2.

Stay home stay safe everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/V1nWcJtthg — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 25, 2021

The film is in the post-production stage and the makers are working round the clock to deliver the film on time. Reports are doing the round that the makers are likely to postpone the film to next year. Made on a lavish budget the makers are waiting for a proper theatrical release, as it is hugely awaited film of the year, which needs to be seen on the large screen.

Yash’s KGF 2 is slated for release on July 16, 2021. It remains to be seen whether the KGF 2 makers will release the film on July 16 or will they announce a new release date based on the current pandemic situation.