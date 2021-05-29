Have You Seen Sitara Ghattamaneni, Aadya Paidipally's Sesame Workshop on YouTube?

Hyderabad: Sesame Workshop - India, the local Indian arm of Sesame Workshop, the internationally renowned non-profit media and educational organization behind the iconic US children’s television show Sesame Street, is adding an all new range of furry and funny content to help the Telugu kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder.

From animated series to live action muppet segments, the Telugu YouTube channel has lined up a colorful repository of beloved muppet characters – Abby, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Chamki.

Since its recent launch, Sesame Workshop - India’s Telugu YouTube channel has launched 51 iconic Sesame Street videos, dubbed in Telugu that have already got about 1.9 million views. Sesame Workshop - India’s Telugu channel is sure to bring more fun and excitement with the summer launch of fun and fantasy series like Abby’s Amazing Adventures, Cookie’s Crumby Pictures and the upcoming segments – Elmo’s Wonderful World, Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck and the Sesame’s Do-It-Yourself series that have been international successes! Besides, to scale up the fun and happiness quotient of the Telugu channel that currently houses global videos dubbed in Telugu, Sesame Workshop - India is also gearing up for its original fun premieres in collaboration with Aadya and Sitara, who have their own popular YouTube channel.

Aadya Paidipally is daughter of Telugu film director Vamshi Paidipally, while Sitara Ghattamaneni is the daughter of Superstars Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Sesame Workshop - India’s Telugu YouTube channel will feature a series where the kids duo Aadya & Sitara will be seen having fun with the furry and funny characters – Elmo, Chamki and Cookie Monster.

Commenting on the launch of new content on its Telugu YouTube channel, Sonali Khan, Managing Director, Sesame Workshop – India said that “It’s important to nurture creativity, curiosity and persistence amongst children especially today, when they have been grappling with reduced interactions and being indoor for over a year now, and living with a feeling of demotivation. And that’s what we intend to do with our content for children – make them happy while also building their critical thinking & problem-solving skills playfully.”

Children’s interaction with the digital world is happening like never before. From online school classes to online playdates – children are even recessing for a break in the online space, making the digital medium a crucial one to shape perceptions, values and a worldview amongst children hence, it’s important for younger children to be exposed to age-appropriate content that’s not just fun but meaningful as well. Sesame Workshop - India’s content is aimed to equip children to handle the challenges of the new normal as they engage with the playful content on the channel.

Aadya and Sitara YouTube channel features Sitara, daughter of superstars Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar alongside her BFF Aadya, daughter of Telugu film director, Vamshi Paidipally and Malini Paidipally. The friends duo on the channel can be seen hosting fun, engaging and entertaining content for children while giving a sneek peek into their lives. Aadya and Sitara channel was formed in 2019 and since then they have garnered a fanbase of 245 k subscribers on their YouTube channel. While both kids are active on their YouTube channel with their videos, Sitara also can be seen actively engaging with her fans via her Instagram channel @SitaraGhattamaneni