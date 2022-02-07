Have You Seen Shanmukh's Heartbreak Dance Missing Deepthi?

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth Jodi is the favourite of the Telugu small screen audience. The duo has worked together in a couple of web series. The two also fell in love with each other and they were in a relationship for five years. Everything was fine between them until Shanmukh Jaswanth had participated in a popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Shanmukh behaved as a possessive boyfriend of Siri Hanmanth on the show. Shannu's behavior irked Deepthi Sunaina, the latter announced break up as soon as Shanmukh stepped out of the house.

Rumors are rife that Shanmukh and Deepthi Sunaina will likely reunite at Bigg Boss Jodi event for valentines day. Shanmukh is all set to perform a special dance to the song 'My Love Is Gone' in the Valentine's day special episode.

