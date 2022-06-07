Have You Seen The Amul Ad on Vikram's Box Office Collections

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram has collected over Rs 150 crore at the box office in less than one week since its theatrical release.

Industry experts have said the action thriller film, which has stars like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil is set to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

On Monday, Amul celebrated the commercial and critical success of Vikram in its latest topical. The dairy brand showed Kamal Haasan’s character Agent Vikram holding a rifle in one hand and toasted butter in another hand, against the backdrop of a battlefield. The topical was titled, “VIKRAMUL!”, with the tagline “Amul, Masska Entertainer!”.

While sharing the graphic on Instagram, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Kamal Haasan excels in his comeback blockbuster!”

On June 3, 2022, Vikram was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. Its Telugu and Hindi versions are titled Vikram Hitlist.

The movie is a “spiritual successor” of the 1986 film of the same name with all its central characters based on the previous film.