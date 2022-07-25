Have Positive Vibes About Ramarao On Duty Right From The Start: Natural Star Nani

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty is one of the most-awaited films from the Telugu film industry. The expectations have got doubled on the film ever since the trailer release. The movie is releasing on the 29th of this month. The team celebrated the Pre-release event in Hyderabad. Nani and Director Bobby were the guests.

Speaking at the event, Director Bobby said, "Rama Rao On Duty teaser and trailer are amazing. I know director Sarath Mandava for a long time. After watching the trailer, it seems that it has been made as a concept movie rather than a regular mass movie. Music director Sam CS, DOP Sathyan Surya and other technicians have done excellent work. Ravi Teja garu did his duty properly. Let us also watch the movie in the theater on 29th and do our duty".

Ramarao On Duty director Sarath sounded very confident. "I like Ravi Teja because he is a good man. It is because of him that 'Rama Rao on Duty' became possible. The movie is as good as the trailer is. 'Rama Rao On Duty' gives a very unique experience. Some say that the audience is not coming to the theater because of the high prices. We are going to have affordable prices for the film. Thanks to Nani and Bobby for coming to this event. Our producers are bringing this film before the audience without any compromise. Thanks to every technician who worked on this film. This is a must watch movie in the theater. You all must watch the movie in the theater

Nani the Chief Guest of the night spoke very high about Ravi Teja. "Like how Ravi Teja took inspiration of Chiranjeevi while he came to the industry, Ravi Anna is my inspiration when I came to the industry. I saw him going into the carvan of Chiranjeevi garu, someday, I would like to go similarly (doing a cameo in RT's film). He calls me after watching my every film. I can always feel the warmth in his words. I am positive about the film right from the start. I hope it becomes a big hit for Ravi Anna, the team, and my producers. Many families have been living due to Ravi Teja's film. Ravi Teja is on duty for 20 years and Ramarao On Duty will be on duty from 29th," Nani said.

Finally, the man of the event, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja started his address thanking Nani for coming and all those who worked for the film. "In the mashup AV here, it is said Nani is one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry. He is not, he is one of the finest in the entire South. I like him very much. Director Sarath made a very good film. You will not feel it is his first film. I wish him all the best. Sam CS has rocked the music as said earlier. Your mind will be blown with the BGM. Brothers, see you in theaters on the 29th. Love you," Ravi Teja said.