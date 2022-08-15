Have No Doubt About The Blockbuster Result Of Liger: Vijay Deverakonda At Liger Warangal Fandom Tour

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and the team of Liger have been touring across the nation in the name of Fandom Tours. Liger is the maiden Pan-India film of Vijay and is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages simultaneously on August 25th. They have started their Telugu States tour starting from Warangal. A huge crowd attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda said, "Wherever I went in India, the people spread a lot of love. People came in unexpected numbers. I don't understand why they are showing so much love. But whatever is happening, it actually started here. I will never forget the love you showered. On August 25, your love should be returned. I said in Warangal itself that it will be Aag Laaga Denge on August 25th. Mom and son in Liger leave Karimnagar and go to Mumbai. Mom wants to see her son as a champion. Puri is like my father and Charmme is like my mother. We set out to fight no matter how many difficulties we face. One should be lucky to deliver the dialogues of Puri. My favorite dialogue in Liger -' We are Indians.. Podham Kotladudham... Aag Hai Andhar. Duniyako Aag laga Denge. Sab ki Waat Laga Denge.’ There is no doubt about the movie. The movie is a blockbuster. If Telangana and Andhra shake, the whole of India should hear the sound. On August 25th, we will all strike together. Thanks to all the Liger team. Thanks to all audience. I love you".

Puri Jagannadh spoke high of Vijay and each and every member of the team. "Liger is releasing on August 25. Special thanks to Karan Johar. I learned a lot from him. Thanks to Apoorva Mehta and the rest of the team. My wife asked me to watch Arjun Reddy back when it was released. But I stopped after watching the movie for 45 minutes. The reason is that I got stuck thinking about Vijay that a boy is acting so honestly. That's when I decided to do a film with Vijay. What I like about Vijay is his honesty. No matter how much elevation is put in the Liger, not even a little attitude is visible. He did it very honestly.

As a producer, if Vijay is given one crore, he says to spend it on the film first. If you send two crores later, knowing that we have debts, he sends us back asking to pay the debts first. Who says this these days?! Hats off to Vijay. Vijay's father asked to treat his son like my own son and told me to make a good movie with him. But Vijay treated me like a father and stood by me in my troubles. I have never seen a hero like Vijay. It took Mike Tyson a year to catch up. Credit goes to Charmme for bringing him into this movie. We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a legend like Mike Tyson. It is still unbelievable to do a film with him. Thanks to my entire team. Liger is coming on August 25th. It is a fully loaded masala movie. You all should watch the movie in the theater," he told.

Ananya Panday who is making her Telugu debut with the film drew so much response from the crowd. "My name is Ananya Pandey. Hello Telugu audience. I love the Telugu audience. I want to be a part of the Telugu film family. I wish to be given that opportunity. I feel lucky to make an entry in Telugu with Liger. It was a pleasure to work with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri and Mike Tyson. Vijay Devarakonda is my darling. Liger is coming on August 25th in theaters. Liger is a full mass commercial movie. You will have fun," the actress said.

Producer Charmee said, "I love you Warangal. Warangal is my first choice for an event. If the event happens here, the movie will be a super hit. The venue changed at the last moment. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao helped us a lot. There is a lot to talk about Liger. But after Liger becomes a success and creates big box office numbers, then I will speak in the success meet. August 25 will be like Waat Lagaa Denge".