Haunting Theme Music From KV Guhan’s ‘WWW’ Released

Popular Cinematographer KV Guhan's forthcoming flick 'WWW' has been in the news since a long time. It features Adith Arun and Shivani Rajashekar in the lead roles. It is the second film of KV Guhan's after his last blockbuster hit '118'.

Speaking about WWW, the makers of the movie have unleased the theme song from the 'WWW'. The music has been composed by Simon K. King. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage and it might hit the big screens in a couple of days from now. If you haven't heard the song yet, here it is for you:

Back to KV Guhan's WWW, it is being produced by Dr. Ravi. P Raju Datla under the banner Ramantra Creations. The makers of the movie are not leaving any stone unturned in promoting the film to reach for a larger audience. So far, the makers have released a few songs from the film and they also received a positive response from all quarters. The WWW makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.