Has Lasya Made Herself A Villain By Accusing Amma Rajasekhar?

TV host Lasya Manjunath is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Now, is she, the villain in the house? We don’t think so but people are trolling her badly on social media.

As you all know, Nagarjuna returns to the show on weekends to evaluate the contestant's performance. In yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna lashed out at every contestant for the overconfidence and gave a task of hero and zero. Everyone expressed their opinions about who is zero and hero to them.

But, Lasya has become the center of attraction in the house and became a villain to her fellow contestants and show lovers. According to Lasya’s opinion, Amma Rajasekhar is zero and stated that there will be a limit for comedy. Amma Rajasekhar couldn’t digest the words of Lasya. He became emotional and burst out into tears. He pleaded Nagarjuna and the audience that he will walk out of the show.

Later, Lasya realized her mistake and asked for an apology by touching his foot.

Honestly, Lasya expressed her views on why he is zero to her just like other housemates but her comments didn’t go well with the contestants and audience. Amma Rajasekhar didn’t expect this from Lasya. He is a very jovial person in the house.

Meanwhile, take a look at the tweets:

Guys chinna clarity. #AmmaRajashekar emotional ayindhi zero icchinandhuku kaadhu. #Lasya character assasinate chesindhi ayinani. Galiz anipichindhi aame comment. Good on #Divi for speaking up.#BiggBossTelugu4 — Vishruth Mattegunta (@v_mattegunta) September 20, 2020

#lasya : #ammarajasekhar comedy sruthi minchuthondi.... Yes...correct.... Ayana pillow........bla bla..... E okka line ki thanu chellinchaka thappaledu bhari moolyam.....#BiggBossTelugu4 — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) September 20, 2020