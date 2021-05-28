Has Allu Arjun Put Top Tollywood Director In Waiting List?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most popular as well as sought after stars in Tollywood. Several filmmakers dream of working with him, as it will add value to their career.

Among those looking forward to working with Allu Arjun is said to be director Boyapati Srinu as per the buzz. The mass director is said to have narrated an interesting script to Bunny. Sources also assert that Bunny has also liked the script, but he is yet to take a final call on it.

As you are aware, Bunny is busy with his upcoming film ‘Pushpa’, which is a pan India film. Bunny’s Pushpa is going to release in several languages. Bunny's stardom is said to go a notch higher after the release of ‘Pushpa’ that’s why Bunny seems to be taking a lot of time to give his approval for the Boyapati film. It now remains to be seen whether Bunny will say ‘Yes’ to Boyapati project or not.

Coming back to Bunny’s Pushpa, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.