Has Alia Bhatt Forgiven Rajamouli For RRR?

Bollywood diva and mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film—Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerjhee.

The film is headlined by husband actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are staying in Hyderabad for Brahmastra promotions. If you recall, at the time of RRR release, there was news that Alia Bhatt and Rajamouli were not on talking terms after a fallout. A few film experts stated that Alia was miffed as she got limited screen space in RRR.

Some even went on to say that Rajamouli had chopped off Alia's scenes in the magnum opus starring Ram charan and Jr NTR.

Alia Bhatt also unfollowed Rajamouli on Instagram.

When the news went viral, Alia Bhatt issued a clarification saying all is well between them. It appears Alia Bhatt has indeed buried the hatchet and patched up with Rajamouli as he has been extensively promoting Brahmastra Telugu.

We don't know whether they are pretending for public or they really are good now. Looking at their bond at the pre-release event held in Hyderabad last night, we felt all is well between Alia and Rajamouli.

Talking about Brahmastra, the movie has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Brahmastra is due to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.