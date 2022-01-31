Harsh Kanumilli's Sehari Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudary starrer upcoming film Sehari is carrying optimistic reports, given the teaser and songs got good response from all the corners. Harsh impressed with his effortless performance in teaser and he also showcased his dancing skills in Idhi Chala Baagundhile song.

Gnanasagar Dwaraka has made Sehari as a crazy rom-com laced with youthful elements. Advaya Jishnu Reddy is producing the movie under Virgo Pictures banner. Harsh Kanumilli is the writer for the movie.

Today, the makers have announced to release the movie on February 11th. They are planning vigorous promotions in next few days, as the release date is not far away.

Prashanth R Vihari has rendered soundtracks for the movie, while Aravind Vishwanath has cranked the camera. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.

Music director Koti plays a key role in the movie.