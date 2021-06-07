Harsh Kanumilli, Gangasagar Dwaraka's Sehari Title Song Is Out

Looks like it has become easy for everyone to make entry into films. Are you wondering, how? Every now and then, we hear of new movies getting released, all the credit goes to the audience for supporting and encouraging new talent.

Two young aspiring actorz Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudary's upcoming film 'Sehari has become the talk of the town on social media, thanks to the film's teaser and first look poster. The poster which was launched by Nandamuri Balakrishna has been garnering a lot of attention on social media.

Now, the makers have also released a title song from Sehari. The music has been composed by Prashanth R Vihara. The song was rendered by Ram Miriyala who crooned the popular Chitty song in Jathi Ratnalu.

Currently, the film is in the post-production stage and will hit the screens, shortly. The film is directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka and it is co produced by Advaya Jishnu Reddy and Shilpa Chowdary.