Harish Shankar Unveils Concept Poster & Title of Annapurna Photo Studio

'Annapurna Photo Studio' is the sixth film from Big Ben cinemas, which has to its credit meaningful movies like 'Pelli Choopulu', 'Dear Comrade' and 'Dorasani'. Producer Yash Rangineni has roped in Chaitanya Rao and Lavanya to play lead roles. Chendu Muddu of 'O Pitta Katha' fame is its director.

A village-based crime comedy, the film's Concept Poster and Title Reveal was made today at the hands of star director Harish Shankar. The title 'Annapurna Photo Studio' and a caption that says that beautiful photos will be clicked in the studio, are mentioned on the poster.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Shankar said, "The title sounds refreshing and it's the first such feeling I am having in a long time. In the old days, every village used to have a photo studio and we used to eagerly wait for our photo everytime. The 1980s backdrop of the film and the crime comedy genre seem promising. The title and the poster design are exciting. All the best to the entire team."

Director Chendu Muddu said, "I thank Harish Shankar garu for releasing the poster. This film is set in the 1980s. This crime comedy takes place in a village. I hope the film is going to be liked by the audience. They encouraged me when I debuted with 'O Pitta Katha'."

Hero Chiatanya Rao said, "Harish Shankar garu happened to support my web series '21 Weds 30' in the past. And here is again, supporting our movie 'Annapurna Photo Studio'. The film is coming out so well. We are confident that it will be loved by the audience."

Heroine Lavanya said, "I thank Harish Shankar garu for supporting us today. Expect regular updates from our team. We need the audience's support."