Harika Reaction To Abhijeet Calling Her Sister

2020 wasn't the best year to many of us but for Dethadi Harika, it is one of the best years in her life. Last year, Harika got a chance to participate in a popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. She made a splash on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and finished in the top 5. Harika appearance on the show garnered love and attention from everywhere. In fact, the audience loved her chemistry with Abhijeet.

She was romantically linked with show's winner Abhijeet. Everyone thought they are in a relationship as the show organisers showed some video clips that they are seeing each other. Post the show, Abhijeet mentioned in one of his interviews that Harika is like a sister to him.

Audience and fans have waited for Harika's reaction to Abhijeet's comments. Finally, she gave replied to Abhijeet's words by saying that “Abijeet and I have a very organic friendship. We both shared a very good comfort level and used to chill all the time. In fact, we used to call each other brother and sister all the time, it’s just that they did not telecast those bits. I was surprised to learn that people were linking us up — in reality, we were friends and will remain so,” she said.