Harika Chooses Monal Over Abhijeet, Find Out How

Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted show has been known for grabbing headlines with its drama-packed episode. As you all might aware, the current season has failed to impress the audience and viewers are missing the spicy drama. The makers of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 show are breaking contestants' friendship by adding new twists in the game. One week ago, Nagarjuna showed a video clip to Harika where Abhijeet and Monal talking to each other. Since then on, Harika is seen ignoring Abhijeet and worshiping Monal in each and every time especially during weekends. Looks like Harika is likely to get eliminated this weekend. Yes, what you read is right. Abhijeet is one of the most talked and popular contestants of the season. Looking at the current trend, Abhijeet enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

There is no match of any contestant fan following to Abhijeet. His fans used to vote for Harika whenever she was in nomination, they would for Abhijet and they both look so adorable in the house. The latest news doing the rounds that Abhijeet fans are discussing on social media not to split votes to Harika. They are planning to eliminate Harika or Monal, as they both are hurting Abhijeet with their behaviors. Harika is trusting Monal but it could be a huge loss to her. Many of the show lovers are really hating Monal and Harika is seems to be receiving a lot of flak on social media by being with her. When she was with Abhijeet, people were talking good about her. Now, the buzz on social media suggests that She could get eliminate this week for choosing Monal over Abhijeet. Check out the tweets:

#biggbosstelugu4 #Abhijeet said ee varam stressful unde naku.

Even #Harika knows that every week he feels stressed due to nominations. That’s why she swapped him with monal to ease him from one week of fear!! 😊 — Swetha (@Swetha63573511) December 6, 2020

aa Nag pettina pullaki, ee #Harika kantri buddi clear ga ardham avutundi; trying to disassociate with #Abhijeet or trying to please Nagarjuna by showing extra love to @Gajjarmonal. #BiggBossTelugu4 #Day91 — ruff_adista (@AdistaRuff) December 6, 2020

#Harika eliminate ayipothundi #Abhijeet easy ga gelchesthadu weak contestant valla strong contenstant eliminate avvadam biggboss lo chala jarigayi Ma frnd Abi fan but voting lines busy undi ani #Harika num ki call chesthe connected so splitting 100% jaruguthondi#BiggBossTelugu4 — RAJ (@urstruly_raj10) December 6, 2020