Hari Teja Leaks Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: Deets Inside

Within a couple of hours, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to come an end. Last night, the former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu graced the show last night.

Former contestants like Hari Teja, Ariyana, Akhil, Rahul Spiligunj and others were part of the show. Hari Teja was seen suggesting to Shanmukh Jaswanth to forget about the title.

She also dropped a hint that VJ Sunny is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Hari Teja leaked this info in a fun banter but there’s no clue whether it’s true or not. We will get to meet the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 in tonight’s episode.

Also Read: Sunny Fans Throng Annapurna Studios Hyderabad to Celebrate

Also Read: Reasons why Shanmukh Could Lose Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Title

