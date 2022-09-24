Happy Birthday Sreenu Vaitla: New Project Details Soon!

Sreenu Vaitla has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood as a bankable director. He has worked with the all A-list actors in Telugu. There is a section of the audience that still enjoy re-watching Sreenu Vaitla movies- Dookudu, Baadshah, Dubai Seenu, Ready, Dhee among others.

Sreenu Vaitla turned a year older today. On this special day, we would like to inform movie buffs and his fans that the Tollywood filmmaker will soon be teaming up with a leading star of Tollywood. More details about the film are awaited.

An official announcement about Sreenu Vaitla's next film will be made shortly. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

Our Sakshi Post wishes a very Happy Birthday to sensational director Sreenu Vaitla