Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: Twitter Pours In Wishes For The 'KRACK' Actor

Jan 26, 2021, 10:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Ravi Teja is celebrating his birthday today. He has turned 53 and will celebrate his birthday with his family members and loved ones. After the stupendous success of 'KRACK' that made records, we are sure Ravi Teja fans has all reasons to call for extra celebrations this year. Ravi Teja's recent outing KRACK is having a dream run at the box office. The film has become one of the biggest hit of this year.  The film is not only a commercial success but it also earned a thumping response from fans and critics.

Now, the actor has turned a year older, social media is flooded with wishes from celebrities and fans all over the globe right now. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to wish their favourite actor on the 53rd birthday.  

On his special day, Twitter is pouring in wishes for the actor. Let's take a look at how the industry is wishing the birthday boy:

