Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: Twitter Pours In Wishes For The 'KRACK' Actor

Actor Ravi Teja is celebrating his birthday today. He has turned 53 and will celebrate his birthday with his family members and loved ones. After the stupendous success of 'KRACK' that made records, we are sure Ravi Teja fans has all reasons to call for extra celebrations this year. Ravi Teja's recent outing KRACK is having a dream run at the box office. The film has become one of the biggest hit of this year. The film is not only a commercial success but it also earned a thumping response from fans and critics.

Now, the actor has turned a year older, social media is flooded with wishes from celebrities and fans all over the globe right now. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to wish their favourite actor on the 53rd birthday.

On his special day, Twitter is pouring in wishes for the actor. Let's take a look at how the industry is wishing the birthday boy:

Many Many Happy Returns of the Day @RaviTeja_offl Garu😊. Wishing you a super duper year ahead.

Best wishes for #Khiladi . pic.twitter.com/6R7q0HM346 — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) January 26, 2021

Wishing a krackified birthday to my Dearest MASS MAHARAJA ⁦@RaviTeja_offl⁩ Annaiah.may you continue to inspire and have the best of everything possible❤️🤗🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayRaviTeja pic.twitter.com/0pT8PZ9z8B — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 26, 2021

Ravi anna!!

Happy birthday!!

Wish you lots of success and happiness! Love you!🤗@RaviTeja_offl — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) January 26, 2021

He understands us like a friend, he will be on our side like family, stays with us like a support system. Wishing my Power @RaviTeja_offl garu a very happy birthday. Love you always 😘😘#HappyBirthdayRAVITEJA pic.twitter.com/5vn1z3HlNz — Bobby (@dirbobby) January 26, 2021

Wishing my dear “Energy Engine”, Mass Entertainer @RaviTeja_offl a Blockbuster Birthday!! Wishing u many more Crackling Blockbusters Raja 🎊🎊🎉🎉🤘 — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) January 26, 2021

Wishing the Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl Garu a very Happy Birthday. Hope you have a great year ahead sir 💐💐💐 — Mahesh Koneru (@smkoneru) January 26, 2021

Happy birthday Annaya ! @RaviTeja_offl God bless you with everlasting energy and success ❤️ Much love ❤️ #HappyBirthdayRAVITEJA #MassMaharaja pic.twitter.com/E3MSgkaveV — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) January 26, 2021