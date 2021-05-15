Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni: Celebrities Flood Social Media With Wishes

May 15, 2021, 12:38 IST
- Sakshi Post

Young actor Ram Pothineni is celebrating his birthday today. He has turned 33 and will celebrate his birthday with his family members. Ram requested his fans not to do any kind of celebration on his name and urged everyone to stay at home. He gave countless of hits right from ‘Ready’ to his last film ‘RED’. He won accolades for his top-notch performance from all quarters.

Now, the actor has turned a year older, social media is flooded with wishes from celebs and fans all over the globe right now. Ra fans are not leaving no stone unturned to wish their favorite star on the 33rd birthday.

Take a look at what stars and fans are tweeting: 

