Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni: Celebrities Flood Social Media With Wishes

Young actor Ram Pothineni is celebrating his birthday today. He has turned 33 and will celebrate his birthday with his family members. Ram requested his fans not to do any kind of celebration on his name and urged everyone to stay at home. He gave countless of hits right from ‘Ready’ to his last film ‘RED’. He won accolades for his top-notch performance from all quarters.

Now, the actor has turned a year older, social media is flooded with wishes from celebs and fans all over the globe right now. Ra fans are not leaving no stone unturned to wish their favorite star on the 33rd birthday.

Take a look at what stars and fans are tweeting:

Happy Birthday to ENERGETIC STAR "Ustaad" @ramsayz ❤️ Wishing Blockbuster Year Ahead ✨#HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/dypGwaThkr — Niharika Entertainment (@NiharikaEnt) May 15, 2021

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday dear brother Energetic Star @ramsayz ❤️🤗💐 #HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/BtYjiWnKAa — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 15, 2021

Ustaaaaaaddddddd we miss uuuuuuuuuuu .. Can never forget the magic of our film #iSmartShankar 😅😅😅 it was soooo much fun .. happy birthday n let’s celebrate again super soon @ramsayz 🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/4PBKn9xRsW — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) May 15, 2021

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to You Dearest Brother RAAAAM BOYYYYYY

The ENERGETIC STAAARR🕺🕺 @ramsayz 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 Keep Rocking as always n pls hav a safe n a Beautiful Birthday ❤️🎶🤗 Lets Rock again with #RAPO19 along With @dirlingusamy sirrr 😁🎶🕺🤗#HbdRapo pic.twitter.com/534r7NTogD — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 15, 2021