Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Stunning Pics Of Radhe Shyam Heroine

Tollywood heroine, Pooja Hegde is celebrating her birthday today. She is one of the most talented stars of the South Indian film industry. She impressed audiences with her stunning acting skills and looks. She is one of the most beautiful heroines in the world of cinema. She acted with top stars in the south Indian film industry. On the professional front, she was last seen in Acharya. She also acted with Prabhas in the film, Radhe Shyam.

On the ocassion of her birthday, let us have a look at some of the stunning pics of Pooja Hegde.