Happy Birthday Naga Shaurya: First Look in Krishna Vrinda Vihari Out

Handsome Actor Naga Shaurya who has been attempting wide variety of subjects and playing different roles is presently starring in a rom-com flick under the direction of Anish R Krishna with Ira Creations producing it.

On the occasion of hero Naga Shaurya’s birthday, the makers have unveiled title and also first look poster of the movie. Krishna Vrinda Vihari is the title finalized for the movie which sounds traditional and spiritual. Krishna and Vrinda are the character names of the lead pair. The title design looks very pleasant.

Naga Shaurya appears in Brahmin getup with niluvu bottu (vertical tilak) and gandham (sandalwood paste) in the first look poster. He can be seen sprinkling water with betel as a part of Hindu religious ritual. Flashes a charming smile, Shaurya fits the bill flawlessly. Overall, the first look poster gives pleasant vibes.

Naga Shaurya plays a first of its kind role in the movie and unlike his roles in his previous movies, he will be seen in an amusing character.

Tipped to be a surpassing family entertainer, the shoot of Krishna Vrinda Vihari is almost done, except for a song. Shirley Setia is the female lead and yesteryear actress Radhika will be seen in an important role. The film also features many comedy actors in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Usha Mulpuri, while Shankar Prasad Mulpuri presents it. Mahati Swara Sagar renders tunes for this film, while Sai Sriram handles cinematography.

The presence of star comedians Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Satya assures the film will be high on humor.