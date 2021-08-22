Happy Birthday Megastar: Celebs, Fans Wish Chiranjeevi On His Birthday

Is there any need to give an introduction to Megastar of Tollywood? Obviously, a big No. Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday today (August 21). We 'Sakshi Post' also wish Chiranjeevi, a very happy birthday. Chiranjeevi created his mark in the world of Telugu cinema. After facing a fair share of struggles like any other newcomer in the film industry, he worked hard and won the hearts of the folks with his incredible acting skills, fabulous comic timing, and impeccable dancing skills. He is an inspiration for many. Chiranjeevi is one of the stars in the film industry who has the power to do any role with much grace and perfection.

Chiranjeevi was born in Mogalthur, a village in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India. He was named Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad first but later changed his name to Chiranjeevi. Megastar started his filmy career in 1978 with the movie, Punadhirallu. But, his film, Pranam Khareedu was released first. Chiranjeevi acted in various movies and won numerous awards in his film career spanning more than thirty-nine years.

On the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, fans and friends are wishing the 'Boss' of Tollywood. Here are the tweets.

