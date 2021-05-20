Happy Birthday Manchu Manoj, Check Out The Promise He Made For The Public

We haven't seen Manchu Manoj for quite some time on the big screen. The news is that he is apparently checking out new scripts and waiting for the right story which will strike chords among the audience. Today May 20 also happens to be Manchu Manoj birthday and he will be ringing in this special day with his family. Meanwhile, Tollywood celebrities and his friends are also sending virtual messages to the actor on social media.

Here are a few tweets for you.

Here’s wishing the #RockingStar @HeroManoj1 a very happy birthday! Have an amazing year ahead & all the best for your future endeavours ✨#HBDManchuManoj #HappyBirthdayManchuManoj pic.twitter.com/gFAsk77uYq — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) May 20, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday Brother @HeroManoj1 have a wonderful year ahead 🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayManchuManoj pic.twitter.com/J3JiLAADOj — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 20, 2021

Many Many Happy Returns of the Day @HeroManoj1 😊. Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/6UX4I1323q — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) May 20, 2021

Happy Birthday to Rocking Star @HeroManoj1😊 I always love your high voltage performances and also your attitude to serve this society! 👌🏻 Wishing you all the success & good health! 🤗#HappyBirthdayManchuManoj pic.twitter.com/2zI47uyRCE — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) May 20, 2021

Happy birthday @HeroManoj1. May God bless you with everything. #HappyBirthdayManchuManoj — hitentejwani (@tentej) May 20, 2021

On the other hand, Manoj appealed to his fans not to conduct any celebrations on his birthday and he urged everyone to stay at home due to the COVID situation.

For his birthday, he promised that he would be helping 25,000 families affected by the pandemic, by providing food and household essentials for their upkeep.

Here’s the tweet posted by him ahead of his birthday:

Love you all and thanks for all the advanced Birthday Wishes 🙏🏻❤️ #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/6sttpRXpUO — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 19, 2021

This noble gesture is being appreciated by one and all, and comes at a time, especially during the COVID pandemic where many people have lost their jobs and unable to feed their families.

Manoj is known to be a man with a golden heart and frank style while speaking or reacting about any issues.

We all know how he responded during the Disha case, where he came out to meet the family members of the Veterinary doctor and condemned the incident. He was probably the only Tollywood celebrity who came forward in person to meet them.

Manoj, the youngest son of veteran actor Mohan Babu, has been helping people for quite some time now and we wish him all happiness on his birthday for helping needy people.

Manoj along with Jr NTR turns 38 this year and we at Team Sakshi Post wishes Manchu Manoj a very Happy Birthday.

