Happy Birthday Mammootty: What Makes Mammukka A Legendary Actor in Mollywood

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail known as Mammootty is an Indian actor and film producer who works predominantly in Malayalam films. He acted in various Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi movies. In a career spanning five decades, he has acted in more than 400 movies. He created his mark in the world of cinema and impressed audiences with his stunning acting skills. He got the name Megastar and is undoubtedly one of the legendary actors in the Southern film industry.

Today, the actor is celebrating his birthday. Fans, friends, and many other celebs are wishing the 'Mammukka' on the occasion of his birthday.

We all know that Mammootty is one of the legendary stars in the Indian film industry but still he asks the filmmakers and writers for the roles. In one of the interviews, Mammootty said that he needs the cinema but the cinema doesn't need him. He was offered roles in Kaiyyoppu and Paleri Manikyam after Mammootty expressed his interest to act in such films.

He always wants to work with newcomers and believes that new talents will help in bringing out new ideas and thereby he could also bring out his hidden energy.

He is one of the stars who never steps back to experiment with his roles. He loves to play negative roles in the films. He won a National Film Award for Best Actor, for his role in Vidheyan.

He acted in more than six languages including Malayalam, Tamil Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and English, so far. He loves to dub for his roles in the films.

