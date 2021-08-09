Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Punch Dialogues Every Fan Will Use

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Fans and friends are wishing the handsome hunk of Tollywood, a very happy birthday. Many hashtags related to Mahesh Babu are trending on micro-blogging sites.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most talented stars in the world of Telugu cinema. He has an incredible fan following and needless to say about how young girls go gaga over this superstar. He won good marks on the acting scale and he started his career as a child artist. He has been enthralling the audience for the last 20 years. He is one of the stars who stay away from controversies and he is the superstar of Tollywood. He had established his mark in the Telugu cinema.

Today, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday we would like to come up with some of the punch dialogues from the movies of Mahesh Babu.

Evadu kodithe dimma thirigi mind block aypothado … aade pandugadu

Idi Kurnool kadu ra, paathabasti – okkadu

Mind lo fix ayithe blind ga vellipotha, vinaa – dookudu

Okkasari commit aythe na maata nene vinanu – pokiri

Orideni eshalo - Seethamma Vakkitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Bhayapade Vade Beraniki Ostadu...Manadaggara Beralu Levamma - Sarileru Neekevvaru

Ramanaa Load Yettali Raa Check Post Padthadi...Sarileru Neekevvaru

Niku Baga Madhamekkindi Ra Govardhana - Khaleja

Dikki balsina kodi chicken shop mundukochi thoda kottindanta – aagadu

Abbey o battebazz, bayaniki meaning eh teliani blood ra naadi – dookudu

Kallu unnodu mundumatrame chustadu, dimak unnodu duniya motham chustadu – dookudu

Gurthupettuko neekante thop evadu ledikkada – businessman

Yuddam chethakanode dharmam gurinchi matladatadu sir – businessman

Ila round up chesi confuse cheyoduu endukante confusion lo ekkuva kottestanu – businessman