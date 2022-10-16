Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh Stunning Photos

Keerthy Suresh a name that needs no introduction in the world of film industry. She won the hearts of the audiences with her stunning acting skills and looks. She acted in the movie, Mahanati and created new records. She acted in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. She won various awards. She is the daughter of film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka G. Suresh. She started her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design.

The actress is going to celebrate her birthday on October 17. The hashtag Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh is trending on Twitter. On the occasion of the actress' birthday, let us have a look at the stunning pics of Keerthy Suresh.