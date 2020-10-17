Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Mahesh Babu Welcomes Her On Board Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has been in the news since its inception. Over the past few days, there were reports that Keerthy Suresh is likely to play a female lead in the film. Here comes the official confirmation from lead actor Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu on Saturday took to Twitter to officially welcome co-star Keerthy Suresh on board his upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is all set to go on the floors soon. The announcement was made on the occasion of Keerthy’s birthday.

Sharing the news, director Parasuram wrote on his Twitter space, “Here's wishing the Beautiful @KeerthyOfficial a very Happy Birthday! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you on board!”

Take a look at the tweets:

Recently, there were rumors that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are believed to be playing crucial roles in the movie. But, the makers have confirmed only Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh as of now. It remains to be seen whether there also part of the project or not. The film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It is likely to hit the big screens sometime in 2021.