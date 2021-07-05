Happy Birthday Kalyan Ram: Mythri Movie Makers Announce Movie With Nandamuri Actor

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram turned a year older today. Kalyan Ram is ringing his birthday with his family members. The leading production house Mythri Movie Makers has wished Kalyan Ram via Twitter.

They also confirmed that Kalyan Ram’s 19th film will be produced under their own banner Mythri Movie Makers. They have also promised the audience that they will keep posting updates oo the film, shortly.

Here’s the tweet posted by Mythri Movie Makers.

Wishing our hero @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu a very Happy Birthday ❤️ More updates about #NKR19 soon 😊 pic.twitter.com/70fKXaZa9w — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) July 5, 2021

The film will be directed by debutant Rajendra. Other details of the film are yet to be revealed. Kalyan Ram was last seen in Entha Manchivaadavuraa, which did okay at the box office. Sakshi Post wishes a very Happy Birthday To Kalyan Ram.