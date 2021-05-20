Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Celebs Pour In Wishes On Social Media

'Young Tiger' Jr NTR is one of the prominent actors in Tollywood. He is currently under home isolation as he tested COVID positive. Jr NTR turns 38 this year. This extremely talented and versatile actor has been in the industry for more than 20 years and started his career as a child artist. He debuted as a hero at the age of 17 and moved on to do more than 30 films including that of his roles as a child actor. The actor has done playback singing and also successfully hosted the reality show Bigg Boss.Industry colleagues and his peers are sending out birthday wishes to him on social media.

Check out the celebrities who sent b'day wishes to Jr NTR on social media:

Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wXQ15THjLd — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to most talented actor of the generation, young tiger @tarak9999 Garu 💐 May you have a great success in all your future endeavours 😊#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/34WrhaCYWN — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) May 20, 2021

Wishing the most talented Young Tiger @tarak9999 Garu a very Happy Birthday ❤️🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/etRsSMlhgE — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 20, 2021

His hard work & dedication is inspiring and pumps loads of energy! 💥 Wishing the Mighty 'Young Tiger' & Roaring #KomaramBheem @tarak9999 gaaru, a Happy Birthday! ✨ Praying for your speed recovery & come back strong! 🔥💪🏻#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/u5hzhUHVU1 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) May 20, 2021

A humble & inspiring message by Jr NTR on his birthday asking his fans to stay home as a gift to him. It is understood how important it is to stay indoors in these trying times. Here's wishing Jr NTR a very Happy Birthday.#HappyBirthdayNTR — hitentejwani (@tentej) May 20, 2021

Wishing @tarak9999 Garu a Very Happy Birthday.!! Best Wishes for Ur Upcoming Projects 😃. JAI NTR ✊#RRRMovie#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/SuVW9Yd3J8 — Anchor Vishnu Priya (@VishnuPriya_off) May 19, 2021

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in ‘RRR’, which is being helmed by Rajamouli. It is for the first time, Tarak is going to share screen space with his dearest friend Ram Charan. Tarak will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will play Alluri Seethamaraju, both are famous Telugu freedom fighters. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and the music has been composed by MM Keeravani.

The film was slated for release on October 13, 2021. Rumours are doing the rounds that the makers could postpone the film's release to next year because of the delay caused by the pandemic. If things were normal, they could have released the film on the promised date. We have to wait to know when Jr NTR’s RRR is going to release in theatres.

As he is currently in isolation at home, it will be a low key birthday for the RRR actor.

