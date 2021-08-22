Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Rare Pics Of Boss Of Tollywood

Tollywood hero, Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 65 on Saturday (August 21). Fans, friends, and many other celebs are wishing the legendary actor who stood as an inspiration for many on the occasion of his birthday. A typical middle-class boy stepped into the film industry and won the hearts of thousands of people with his acting and dancing skills. Chiranjeevi is widely regarded as one of the popular actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi was born in Mogalthur, a village in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India on 22nd August 1955. His father worked as a constable and was transferred on a regular basis. He spent his childhood in Mogalthur along with his grandparents. After the completion of a degree in commerce from Sri Y N College at Narsapuram, Chiranjeevi moved to Chennai and joined the Madras Film Institute in 1976.

Chiranjeevi married Surekha, the daughter of Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah on 20th February 1980. The couple was blessed with three children - Sushmita, Ram Charan, and Sreeja. Ram Charan is also into cinema and he is one of the most talented heroes in the Telugu film industry.

Today, on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, here are some of the rare and unseen pics of the Boss of Tollywood.