Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Megastar Rejected This Superhit Film, Know Why?

Tollywood hero, Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday on August 22. He turned 67 today. He is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. He enjoys a huge fan following. He is called Megastar of Tollywood. His hard work and passion for cinema made him one of the most diverse actors in Tollywood. Chiranjeevi acted in more than 150 movies.

Chiranjeevi made his debut in Telugu cinema with Punadhirallu in 1978. But, his movie Pranam Khareedhu was released first at the box office. In a filmy career spanning more than four decades, he won many awards. He won three Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards, a Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, and nine Filmfare Awards South. In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema and was presented with an honorary doctorate from Andhra University.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is not only one of the most talented actors in the world of cinema but he is also an incredible dancer. He impressed audiences with his strong acting as well as dancing skills. He stood as an inspiration for many actors. Besides acting, he is a very kind and down-to-earth person. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, We 'SakshiPost' would like to wish him a very happy birthday.

Coming to his professional front, Chiranjeevi acted in many films with top directors. But sometimes due to his busy schedule, he has missed a chance to act in some films.

One such case is, wherein Chiranjeevi was the first choice to act in Aakhari Poratam which is directed by K Raghavendra Rao. The film was a blockbuster. In the film, Nagarjuna and Sridevi acted in the lead roles and it was premiered at the 12th International Film Festival of India in the mainstream section. The film stood as one of the best in the career of Nagarjuna. Why did Chiranjeevi reject the film?

The movie was based on the novel Aakhari Poratam written by Yandamuri Veerendranath. There was a lot of craze for the Chiranjeevi-Kodandarami Reddy-Yandamuri Veerendranath combination at that time. Producer Ashwini Dutt wanted Chiranjeevi to act in the film. But at that time, Kodandarami Reddy was doing a movie with Chiranjeevi and was quite busy with his work. So, finally, the movie offer went to Nagarjuna.

Also Read: Godfather Teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Intense First Look