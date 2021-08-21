Happy Birthday Bhumika Chawla: Best Movies From Kushi to Okkadu

Bhumika Chawla is celebrating her birthday today. She is one of the stars who impressed audience not only with her acting skills but also with her looks. She enjoyed the status of a dream girl for many youngsters in the early 2000s. She rose to fame after the Kushi film in which Pawan Kalyan acted as the male lead. Later, she acted in various films like Okkadu, Missamma, and Simhadri. She got recognition in Bollywood in 2013 with Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’. She acted in a few Hindi movies like ‘Run’, ‘Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa’ and ‘Silsiilay’. Bhumika Chawla won awards for her performance in movies like Missamma, Kushi, Tere Naam, Anasuya, Sathyabhama, etc.

Here are some of the super hit films of Bhumika Chawla.

Kushi:

Kushi, a romantic comedy film written and directed by SJ Suryah was a remake of Suryah's Tamil-language film Kushi. Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla acted in the lead roles and the film turned out as a blockbuster.

Vasu:

For the first time, Venkatesh and Bhumika acted in the movie, Vasu, a musical romantic comedy film written and directed by A Karunakaran, and bankrolled by AS Rama Rao under the Creative Commercials banner. Vasu marked Venkatesh's 50th film as an actor. Vasu was later dubbed into Tamil as Vetri and Hindi as Cheetah The Leopard.

Simhadri:

An action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli from a story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Jr NTR, Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha acted in the lead roles whereas Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev acted in the prominent roles in the movie. MM Keeravani scored music for the flick while the cinematography and editing were done by Ravindra Babu and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively. Simhadri created new history in the world of Telugu cinema.

Okkadu:

Okkadu, an action film written and directed by Gunasekhar. Mahesh Babu, Bhumika Chawla, and Prakash Raj acted in the key roles in the flick. Bankrolled by M.S. Raju while music was composed by Mani Sharma and editing was by A. Sreekar Prasad. The movie is all about the journey of Kabaddi player, Ajay who rescues Swapna from Obul Reddy, when the latter tries to forcefully marry her. The film got eight Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South.

Naa Autograph Sweet Memories:

Naa Autograph, directed by S. Gopal Reddy. The film stars Ravi Teja as the protagonist, with Gopika, Bhumika Chawla, Mallika and Prakash Raj acted in the key roles in the movie. Bhumika won the hearts of the folks with her cute acting skills. She acted as the friend to Ravi Teja and her role was simply superb.

