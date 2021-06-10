Happy Birthday Balayya: Interesting Facts About 'Legend' Hero
Jun 10, 2021, 12:11 IST
Tollywood hero, Balakrishna turns 61 today. Friends, fans and family members are wishing the 'Legend' hero on the occasion of his birthday. Here are some of the interesting facts about 'Balayya'. Just give a quick scroll down at the article.
- Balakrishna was born on June 10th, 1960 in Madras to legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Basavatarakam.
- He completed his bachelor’s degree in commerce from Nizam College in Hyderabad.
- In 1982, at the age of 22, Balakrishna got married to Vasundhara Devi. The couple has three children - Brahmani, Tejaswini and Mokshanga.
- Balakrishna entered the film industry as a child artist at the age of fourteen with the film Tatamma Kala. Later, he acted in various films. In a career spanning over 46 years, Balayya acted in socio-fantasy, historical, biographical and other movies.
- He stepped into the film industry as a hero with the movie, Sahasame Jeevitham.
- Balakrishna acted in 12 films along with his father NTR.
- Balakrishna acted as an onscreen brother to his own father in the movie, Annadammula Anubandham.
- He created his mark as a hero with the movie, Mangammagari Manavadu.
- He acted in 13 films directed by Kodandarami Reddy.
- Balakrishna created a unique record in 1987; 8 movies released in the same year and all of them turned out as blockbusters.
- Balayya acted in 17 films along with Vijayashanti.
- Balakrishna for the first time sang a song in the movie, Paisa Vasool.
- In the film, Adinayakudu, Balakrishna acted in a triple role.
- The 'Legend' hero is the Chairman of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research.
