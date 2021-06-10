Happy Birthday Balayya: 10 Best Movies of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Tollywood hero, Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday today. He is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry and acted in more than 100 films. He won various awards. Balakrishna, son of legendary actor NT Rama Rao. He stepped into the film industry as a child artist at the age of fourteen and later acted in many movies. He acted in commercial, biographical and historical movies. Today, on the occasion of Balakrishna, we have come up with ten best movies of 'Simha' hero.

Aditya 369:

'Aditya 369', a superhit movie in the career of Balakrishna, based on the concept of time travel. He essayed the roles of Srikrishnadevaraya and Krishna Kumar in Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's grand celluloid.

Bhairava Dweepam:

A fantasy drama helmed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Balakrishna and Roja acted together in the movie. This mythological movie gave Balakrishna a unique recognition. Songs from the film won the hearts of not only music lovers but also others.

Samarasimha Reddy:

Balakrishna, Simran, Anjala Zhaveri and Sanghavi acted in this film. B.Gopal narrated the story in an interesting manner and the action drama received accolades from all quarters.

Narasimha Naidu:

Balakrishna and B Gopal worked together for Narasimha Naidu in which Balayya essayed the role of a brave village guy. He won Nandi Award for his performance in the movie. Simran and Preeti Jhangania acted as the heroines in the movie.

Legend:

Is there any need to tell about the movie, Legend? Obviously, a big No. The film turned out to be a superhit. He acted in the dual role - as business tycoon and a village head Jaidev. The action drama won the hearts of not only Balayya fans but also others.

Simha:

Simha, directed by Boyapati Srinu and bankrolled by Paruchuri Kireeti under the United Movies banner. Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen in a dual role, along with Nayantara and Sneha Ullal. Rahman, Sai Kumar, KR Vijaya, Adithya Menon, Namitha, Kota Srinivasa Rao acted in prominent roles in the film. Chakri composed music for the film. Simha was commercially successful and was one of the highest grossing Telugu movies of the year, 2010.

Mangammagari Manavadu:

Balakrishna and Sushani acted together in the movie, Mangammagari Manavadu. The film was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and financed by S. Gopala Reddy under the Bhargav Art Productions banner. Bhanumathi Ramakrishna played a key role in the flick. Mangammagari Manavadu is the remake of Tamil movie ManVasanai.

Rowdy Inspector:

Balakrishna acted as a sincere police officer in the film. Balayya and Vijayashanthi shared screen space in this movie. B Gopal directed the film and was produced by T Trivikrama Rao under the Vijayalakshmi Art Pictures banner. Bappi Lahiri scored music for the film. Rowdy Inspector turned out as a blockbuster at the boxoffice.

Bangaru Bullodu:

Bangaru Bullodu directed by Ravi Raja Pinishetty and financed by VB Rajendra Prasad under the Jagapathi Art Pictures banner. The movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ramya Krishna and Raveena Tandon with music composed by Raj-Koti. Bangaru Bullodu created history at the boxoffice.

Apoorva Sahodarulu:

Apoorva Sahodarulu, an action drama helmed by K. Raghavendra Rao and bankrolled by K. Krishna Mohana Rao under the R. K. Associates banner. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vijayashanti, Bhanupriya. In this film, for the first time, Balakrishna acted in a dual role.