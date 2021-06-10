Happy Birthday Balakrishna: Good News For Nandamuri Fans

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna who is considered as a demigod among the masses has signed a pucca mass and commercial film to be directed by Gopichand Malineni who knows the pulse of masses and fans very well. The director, who just delivered a massive box office blockbuster with Krack, has penned a powerful script for Balakrishna and the story is based on true incidents.

Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project prestigiously. On the occasion of hero Balakrishna’s birthday, NBK107 has been announced officially with a teaser video.

Balakrishna appears as a lion to fans and movie goers in action sequences and the same is portrayed in the video. As lion walks, we can see the face of Balakrishna in it. What better way can be shown to illustrate that Balakrishna will be presented in a powerful role in the movie.

What’s more, S Thaman brings more intensity to with his pulsating music for the video. “#NBK107 Hunt Starts,” announce the makers as the film’s shoot begins soon.

The film’s other cast and crew will be are still underwraps.