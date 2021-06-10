Happy Birthday Balakrishna: 10 Superhit Telugu Songs Of Balayya

Today is a big day for all the Balayya fans. Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday. The hashtag #Balakrishna is trending on Twitter. Fans, friends and many others are wishing the 'Legend' star through social media. Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sudheer Babu, Mahesh Babu and many others wished the star on his birthday via Twitter.

On the occasion of Balakrishna birthday, we have come up with some superhit songs of Balayya.