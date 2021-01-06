Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Top Songs Of Oscar Winning Music Director

Is there any one who is unaware of AR Rahman? Obviously, a big No. The talented musician has created his mark in the world of music. Today, 'Mozart of Madras' turned 54. AR Rahman was born as AS Dileep Kumar on 6th Jan, 1967, later converted to Islam. Rahman's father, RK Shekhar was also a composer. Recently, his mother died.

The legendary singer made his debut in the music industry with the movie Roja. He composed songs in Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood, etc., Slumdog Millionaire won the Best Original Score Oscar and the movie's track "Jai Ho" won Best Original Song at the 81st Oscars ceremony.

Today, on his birthday, we would like to wish him a very happy birthday.

